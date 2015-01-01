|
Citation
|
Diodato N, Borrelli P, Panagos P, Bellocchi G. PLoS One 2022; 17(8): e0272161.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36001546
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Advances in climate change research contribute to improved forecasts of hydrological extremes with potentially severe impacts on human societies and natural landscapes. Rainfall erosivity density (RED), i.e. rainfall erosivity (MJ mm hm-2 h-1 yr-1) per rainfall unit (mm), is a measure of rainstorm aggressiveness and a proxy indicator of damaging hydrological events.
Language: en