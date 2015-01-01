Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Interest in carbon monoxide (CO) alarms that are more sensitive than is required for standard residential CO alarms is growing, as reflected by increased marketing of "low-level" alarms capable of measuring CO levels as low as 10 PPM. At the same time, publicity surrounding CO poisoning events among travelers in lodging facilities has stimulated interest in travel CO alarms. We sought to evaluate four low-level alarms that could be used in the home and especially when traveling. MATERIALS/METHODS: Two each of four brands of low-level alarms (CO Experts, Forensics, Kidde, and Sensorcon) were acquired by retail purchase and tested. The eight alarms were simultaneously exposed in an environment with a slowly increasing level of CO from indoor burning of charcoal briquets. CO levels displayed on the alarms were recorded once per minute. Activation of preset alerts on the alarms were noted. Finally, alarms were compared for ease of use and features available..



RESULTS: All brands of alarms measured CO similarly over the range from 10-120 PPM. All alarms performed as claimed by their manufacturers, both regarding range of CO reported and preset alert activation. Each alerted at CO levels below that required by the Underwriters Laboratories 2034 Standard. SUMMARY/CONCLUSION: Since all low-level CO alarms tested measured CO similarly, consumers seeking a low-level CO alarm for use while traveling should base their decision on features desired and price. There are definite differences between the alarms tested, in terms of features, expected durability, ease of operation and price.

