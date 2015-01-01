SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Brady NJ, Patel PS, Moayedi S, Sward D. Undersea Hyperb. Med. 2022; 49(3): 329-331.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

36001565

Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) inhalation is a common method of suicide. The combination of formic acid with sulfuric acid creates carbon monoxide. This novel method is described in readily accessible internet-based resources. We present the case of a 35-year-old woman who developed CO toxicity by using this method. It is important for hyperbaric medicine physicians to be aware of this source of CO toxicity.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; carbon monoxide; formic acid; hyperbaric medicine; sulfuric acid

