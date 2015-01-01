|
Brady NJ, Patel PS, Moayedi S, Sward D. Undersea Hyperb. Med. 2022; 49(3): 329-331.
36001565
Carbon monoxide (CO) inhalation is a common method of suicide. The combination of formic acid with sulfuric acid creates carbon monoxide. This novel method is described in readily accessible internet-based resources. We present the case of a 35-year-old woman who developed CO toxicity by using this method. It is important for hyperbaric medicine physicians to be aware of this source of CO toxicity.
