Abstract

According to one study, there are about 6 million people in the world who are paralyzed and need a wheelchair to move. Wheelchairs had to be moved and supported by in the existing system. However, in normal use, these joystick-controlled wheelchairs are difficult to operate. Especially for paralyzed people, the one-way operation of the hard button and joystick made it difficult to operate the joystick. To overcome these problems, the proposed Smart wheelchair using IOT can be moved with a slight tilt of the hand and is also implemented in voice control and Android applications. This project works perfectly with user-specified voice and gesture commands, and attention is also paid to human stability. This technology is also based on wireless technology,which also saves wiring costs. output from the wheelchair's designed gesture and voice controls and obstacle detection.

Language: en