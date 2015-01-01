SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jeevitha R, N Sudha Bhuvaneswari. Int. J. Eng. Technol. Manage. Sci. 2022; 6(5): 53-62.

10.46647/ijetms.2022.v06i05.008

Vehicular Adhoc Network (VANET) is a distinct type of Mobile Adhoc Networks (MANET) that makes use of moving vehicles as nodes to create a mobile network. The vehicles that are in radio range of each other can communicate with one another. Timely message dissemination is extremely important for the delivery of critical information. Generally, data dissemination in VANET is broadcast oriented. Multihop broadcasting can be used to spread emergency messages. In this paper, the proposed work is compared with the existing approaches using NS2. The simulation results show the reduction on transmission delay and improved packet delivery ratio.


