Abstract

A Human-Machine Interface (HMI) is a user interface that connects a person to a machine or a device or to say, a screen that allows a user to interact with a device. Interfaces such as leap motion controller, multi touch display, speech recognition etc. helps to ease functions or the command execution in various sectors of aviation industry such as cockpit, air traffic controller (ATC), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the aircraft cockpit and other related elements in aviation industries. The aim is to ease the interaction between the machine and the human and also to improve the accuracy of the system. The minimisation of equipment in the aircraft industry has led to less generation of e-waste

Language: en