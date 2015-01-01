SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Balamurugan KS, Bharathi B, Jyothi G, Karthik K, Bharghav BV. Int. J. Eng. Technol. Manage. Sci. 2022; 6(SI): 8-13.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, International Journal of Engineering Technology and Management Sciences)

DOI

10.46647/ijetms.2022.v06si01.002

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The present invention rellotes a device forwomen security. The object of the proposed invention
is to alert people in its vicinity and relatives of victim about attack and gets the help form
emergency services. The proposed device works on human behaviour and reactions to different
situations like anger, fear and anxiety. This activates the device and other sensors get activate
then after receiving signal from all the sensors will cause device to send message to the pre saved
contacts as an alert message to receive help. This will help to take help from the police as well as
public nearby who can reach the victim with great accuracy.


Language: en
