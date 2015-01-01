Abstract

Number of road accidents are increasing day by day which can lead to severe injuries, deaths and economic losses. There are various reasons for road accidents. One of the main reasons for the increasing road accidents is driver drowsiness that needs to be addressed. Drowsiness is the main cause for major accidents which leads to the injuries, deaths and damages. Many approaches have been made but the outcome was not that successful. This paper presents a defined solution for detecting driver drowsiness. To.overcome this problem, we propose a system which uses various sensors. These sensors are used to detect the driver drowsy and monitors the health of the driver. The buzzer is used to alert the driver whenever the driver feels drowsy. Whenever the sensor values are not in the range of threshold value, the motor stops. In case of emergency, the GPS module determines the location and this information is sent through GSM to the particular person or in charge ward. All these sensor operations are controlled by Arduino. With the help of this system, the major road accidents can be reduced by alerting the driver. It consists of an algorithm that includes less hardware requirement. The system is approximately 90% accurate. This system includes a web camera to record a series of behaviour of eyes of the driver. This system works well under conditions of natural lighting even if the driver is wearing glasses or a cap. The output of these images are taken as an input to get the drowsiness level of the driver at a certain point.

Language: en