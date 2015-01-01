Abstract

Background

Recreational use of Delta 8-tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-8-THC, Δ8-THC) has become more common, as are emergency room visits and lasting associated psychiatric conditions associated with Delta-8 (Radwan et al., 2021) (Cannabis (Marijuana) and Cannabinoids 2022). It is essential to recognize the psychoactive effects of Delta-8 as recent exposures are increasing rapidly (Volkow et al., 2014). Physicians must maintain a high index of suspicion for psychosis in relation to use of this compound. We present two cases, a 20-year-old and a 35-year-old, in whom the effects of Delta-8-THC were dramatic and consequential, leading to severe psychosis and lasting depression and suicidal ideation.



Conclusions

There has been a remarkable increase in the number of emergency department admissions in our hospital and many hospitals that have involved the use of Delta-8-THC. We present these cases to increase physician awareness of Delta-8 (as well as slang terms to describe it like "marijuana-lite" and "diet-weed") and other legal THC derivatives and the potential side effects so that we can better educate patients and families.

