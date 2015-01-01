Abstract

Drug abuse has become a public health concern. The misuse of ketamine, a psychedelic substance, has increased worldwide. In addition, the co-abuse with alcohol is frequently identified among misusers. Considering that ketamine and alcohol share several pharmacological targets, we hypothesize that the consumption of both psychoactive substances may synergically intensify the toxicological consequences, both under the effect of drugs available in body systems and during withdrawal. The aim of this review is to examine the toxicological mechanisms related to ketamine plus ethanol co-abuse, as well the consequences on cardiorespiratory, digestive, urinary, and central nervous systems. Furthermore, we provide a comprehensive discussion about the probable sites of shared molecular mechanisms that may elicit additional hazardous effects. Finally, we highlight the gaps of knowledge in this area, which deserves further research.

Language: en