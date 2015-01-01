Abstract

The determination of length of time from the last drinking is critical for cases like drunk driving, sexual assault victims, and also postmortem suspected poisoning cases. The study was aimed to established a method of estimating the time of last drinking through the pharmacokinetic study of conjugation metabolites of alcohol in blood after a single oral dose. Twenty-six volunteers (14 males) consumed alcohol with food at a fixed dose of 0.72 g/kg after fasting for 12 h. Five milliliters of blood were collected 120 h after the start of drinking, and all samples were analyzed with headspace-gas chromatography and high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. The time point of last drinking was estimated through the relationship between the concentration ratio of ethyl glucuronide to ethyl sulphate and the length of time after drinking. Pharmacokinetic parameters were analyzed by a pharmacokinetic software DAS according to the non-compartment model. A good correlation model was obtained from the relationship between concentration ratio of ethyl glucuronide to ethyl sulphate in blood and the time of alcohol use, and the margin of error was mostly lower than 10%. The time of maximum concentration, maximum concentration, and elimination half-life of ethyl glucuronide in blood were 4.12 ± 1.07 h, 0.31 ± 0.11 mg/L and 2.56 ± 0.89 h; the time of maximum concentration, maximum concentration, and elimination half-life of ethyl sulphate in blood were 3.02 ± 0.70 h, 0.17 ± 0.04 mg/L, and 2.04 ± 0.76 h. The study established a potential method to estimate the length of time after a moderate oral dose, and provided pharmacokinetic parameters of ethyl glucuronide and ethyl sulphate in Chinese population.

