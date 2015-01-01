Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are major health care concerns for older adults. Pain is associated with increased falls in older adults. However, the impact of pain on functional disability and how this might predispose Chinese older adults to fall is unclear.



AIM: The aim of the current study was to examine whether functional disability mediates the association of any pain, back and/or shoulder pain (B-S pain) and leg and/or knees pain (L-K pain) with falls and serious falls.



METHODS: The study included 7619 community-dwelling older adults aged 60 years and above from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study. Baseline data were from Wave 3 and fall outcomes were from Wave 4. Functional disability was measured by the ADLs and IADLs scales. We used a logistic regression model to investigate associations between pain and fall outcomes and KHB method to estimate the mediating effects of ADL/IADL disability on pain-fall relationship.



RESULTS: After fully adjusting for covariates, the three pain measures (any pain, back and/or shoulder pain, leg and/or knees pain) were significantly associated with fall outcomes. When body pain was compared with no body pain, the proportion mediated by the ADL disability was 28.43% for falls, while the proportion mediated by IADL disability was 17.96% for falls. For associations between specific parts of body pain and falls, the proportions mediated by the ADL disability were 34.18% and 35.89% in back and/or shoulder pain and leg and/or knees pain, respectively, but the proportions reduced to 21.98% and 20.82% when mediated by the IADL disability. However, there were no significant contributions of ADL/IADL disability for the association between specific part of body pain and serious falls.



CONCLUSIONS: Pain in general and pain in specific body sites were significantly associated with an increased risk of fall among older adults living in community in China. Functional disability partially mediated the relationship of pain with falls.

Language: en