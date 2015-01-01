|
Citation
|
Xia L, Zhang Y, Yang Y, Liu T, Liu Y, Jiang F, Liu H, Tang YL, Kaslow NJ. Asian J. Psychiatry 2022; 76: e103229.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36007487
|
Abstract
|
Workplace violence (WPV) is a common hazard in healthcare settings that negatively impacts the safety, well-being, and health of healthcare workers (HCWs) (Chappell and Di Martino, 2006, International Labor Office et al., 2002). Although WPV is experienced by HCWs across settings, psychiatric professionals are at particularly high risk for such violence exposure. A recent meta-analysis of 253 studies showed that the global prevalence of WPV against HCWs during the previous 12 months was 61.9% (Liu et al., 2019). Physical violence was most prevalent in psychiatric settings with a rate of 50.6% (24.4% in total level) (Liu et al., 2019). A national survey of mental health workers in China showed that 80.3% reported an experience of any type of violence in the past 12 months, and 47.5% had experienced physical violence (Xia et al., 2021).
Language: en