Roadside testing of illicit drugs such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) requires simple, rapid, and cost-effective methods. The need for non-invasive detection tools has led to the development of selective and sensitive platforms, able to detect phyto- and synthetic cannabinoids by means of their main metabolites in breath, saliva, and urine samples. One may estimate the time passed from drug exposure and the frequency of use by corroborating the detection results with pharmacokinetic data. In this review, we report on the current detection methods of cannabinoids in biofluids. Fluorescent, electrochemical, colorimetric, and magnetoresistive biosensors will be briefly overviewed, putting emphasis on the affinity formats amenable to on-site screening, with possible applications in roadside testing and anti-doping control.



