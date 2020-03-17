|
Hennocq Q, Adjed C, Chappuy H, Orliaguet G, Monteil C, Kebir CE, Picard A, Segna E, Beeker N, Khonsari RH. Injury 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

36008172
INTRODUCTION: A strict lockdown was decided from 17/03/2020 to 11/05/2020 in France in order to tackle the first wave of the COVID19 pandemic. In the Great Paris region, several areas are severely affected by overcrowding, creating difficult conditions for children and their families during a period of nearly two months. The objective was to assess the effects of the 2020 spring lockdown on injuries, child abuse and neglect. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The central medical data warehouse was screened for all pediatric admissions at emergency and critical care departments of 20 hospitals, in a cohort of 12942 children. Specific keywords were used to screen for both injuries and child abuse and neglect.
Pandemic; Child abuse; Home injuries; Neglect