Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A strict lockdown was decided from 17/03/2020 to 11/05/2020 in France in order to tackle the first wave of the COVID19 pandemic. In the Great Paris region, several areas are severely affected by overcrowding, creating difficult conditions for children and their families during a period of nearly two months. The objective was to assess the effects of the 2020 spring lockdown on injuries, child abuse and neglect. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The central medical data warehouse was screened for all pediatric admissions at emergency and critical care departments of 20 hospitals, in a cohort of 12942 children. Specific keywords were used to screen for both injuries and child abuse and neglect.



RESULTS: We found head and neck trauma (1.2% in 2020 vs. 0.7% in 2019, p<0.001), burns (0.6% in 2020 vs. 0.1% in 2019, p < 0.001), lacerations (0.5% in 2020 vs. 0.3% in 2019, p<0.001), fractures (0.5% in 2020 vs. 0.3% in 2019, p<0.017), dog bites (0.1% in 2020 vs. 0.0% in 2019, p<0.001), and child abuse and neglect (18 cases during the 2020 lockdown vs. 24 cases in 2019, p=0.005) were significantly more prevalent during this period than during the same control period in 2019.



CONCLUSIONS: These results indicate that specific prevention measures are crucial if strict lockdowns are to be decided in the future.

