Citation
Badida P, Janakiraman S, Jayaprakash J. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36004476
Abstract
OBJECTIVEs. Hospitals provide direct and indirect employment benefits to medical professionals. Accidents in hospitals often lead to disastrous consequences such as fatalities, property damage and economic losses. It is, therefore, imperative to have an occupational health and safety (OHS) policy that aims to reduce work-related accidents to acceptable levels. This study aims to investigate health risks to staff from various hazards and suggest control measures to prevent recurrence of accidents.
Language: en
Keywords
fuzzy analytical hierarchical process; fuzzy logic; fuzzy TOPSIS; hospital safety; occupational health and safety; risk assessment and management