Abstract

The purpose of this article is to explore the opportunities and barriers challenging sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs) operating in rural and underserved areas. These challenges include the absence of established SANE programs, patient isolation and poverty, inadequate community support, and ensuring program sustainability. While not specific to rural communities, these challenges and barriers are further exacerbated by long-held beliefs and misconceptions that exist in small, close-knit communities. To mitigate these challenges, SANE programs in rural communities are asked to respond with creative and unique solutions. Through strong community partnerships and carefully coordinated efforts, SANE programs can thrive in even the most isolated and economically depressed rural communities.

