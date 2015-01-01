|
Citation
Teeters JB, Armstrong NM, King SA, Hubbard SM. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2022; 142: e108867.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36007434
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Driving after cannabis use (DACU) and riding with a cannabis-impaired driver (RWCD) are national public health concerns. Though driving impairments and increased crash risk make DACU and RWCD two of the riskiest cannabis-related behaviors, many continue to drive after use and ride with others who are under the influence and do not view DACU or RWCD as dangerous. The current study examined the efficacy of an accessible, low-cost, mobile phone-based brief intervention aimed at reducing DACU and RWCD among college cannabis users in the context of a randomized three-group pilot trial.
Language: en
Keywords
Driving; Intervention; Cannabis; College; Text-messaging