Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Driving after cannabis use (DACU) and riding with a cannabis-impaired driver (RWCD) are national public health concerns. Though driving impairments and increased crash risk make DACU and RWCD two of the riskiest cannabis-related behaviors, many continue to drive after use and ride with others who are under the influence and do not view DACU or RWCD as dangerous. The current study examined the efficacy of an accessible, low-cost, mobile phone-based brief intervention aimed at reducing DACU and RWCD among college cannabis users in the context of a randomized three-group pilot trial.



METHOD: Participants were 97 college cannabis users (67.4 % women; average age = 21.34; 80.4 % Caucasian) who endorsed DACU at least three times in the past three months. After completing baseline measures, the study randomly assigned participants to one of three conditions: a) a substance impaired-driving personalized feedback plus MI-style interactive text messaging intervention (PF + MIT); b) a substance impaired-driving personalized feedback only intervention (PF); and c) a substance information control condition (IC). All conditions completed outcome measures three months postintervention.



RESULTS: Generalized linear mixed models (GLMM) analyses indicated that after controlling for sex, cannabis users in the PF + MIT condition significantly reduced DACU and RWCD over time compared to those in the IC condition.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings provide preliminary support for the short-term efficacy of a mobile phone-based intervention in decreasing DACU and RWCD among college cannabis users. Future research should determine whether these reductions in driving behaviors persist past three months.

