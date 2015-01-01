|
Miniño A. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2022; 71(34): 1097.
(Copyright © 2022, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
36006829
* Deaths attributed to exposure to excessive natural heat as the underlying or contributing cause of death were identified using the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes P81.0 (environmental hyperthermia of newborn), T67 (effects of heat and light), and X30 (exposure to excessive natural heat, i.e., hyperthermia), for a total of 15,707 deaths during 1999-2020. Deaths with underlying cause W92 (exposure to excessive heat of man-made origin, such as malfunctioning heating appliances) were excluded.
