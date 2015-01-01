Abstract

* Deaths attributed to exposure to excessive natural heat as the underlying or contributing cause of death were identified using the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes P81.0 (environmental hyperthermia of newborn), T67 (effects of heat and light), and X30 (exposure to excessive natural heat, i.e., hyperthermia), for a total of 15,707 deaths during 1999-2020. Deaths with underlying cause W92 (exposure to excessive heat of man-made origin, such as malfunctioning heating appliances) were excluded.



During 1999-2020, the annual number of deaths from excessive natural heat ranged from a low of 297 in 2004 to a high of 1,153 in 2020. The number of deaths among males increased from 622 deaths in 1999 to 822 deaths in 2020, but there was no statistically significant increase among females. During 1999-2020, there were generally twice as many deaths among males than among females each year.



Source: National Vital Statistics System, multiple cause of death data, 1999-2020. https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html

