Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Exertional heatstroke (EHS) is defined as a disturbance in consciousness, ranging from confusion to coma, with hyperthermia typically higher than 40 °C that occurs during intense physical activity. It is a life-threatening pathology that has been observed in the military since antiquity. Recent research has changed the understanding of the pathophysiology of EHS and led to the development of gold-standard treatment, which includes intrarectal temperature monitoring and cooling the patient as quickly as possible. The objective of this study was to describe the theoretical knowledge of French military unit practitioners regarding the latest recommendations for the treatment of EHS and their management of this condition in practice.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a web-based survey from August 2 to December 31, 2020, including all French military practitioners. The questionnaire, sent via email, aimed to describe practitioners' theoretical knowledge of EHS and its practical management. Practitioners who had a local management protocol were asked to include it with their responses to analyze and determine if protocols complied with the latest recommendations. The responses were collected by name, anonymized, and analyzed by a single investigator. This observational study was exempted from ethics board approval by the French Military Health Service's research department.



RESULTS: Of the questionnaires sent, 84 practitioners responded, describing their theoretical knowledge of EHS. Of the respondents, 42 had experience managing EHS and described their practical management of EHS in the field. In addition, 15 local protocols were analyzed. Intrarectal temperature measurement was recommended by 71 physicians (84.5%), and cooling was preferably achieved by immersion in cold water by 65 practitioners (77.4%). If this method was unavailable, only 36.9% (24/65) of practitioners submerged patients in water at room temperature. Nine practitioners (10.7%) had perfect theoretical knowledge, and 36 (42.9%) knew the optimal management of EHS. There was no difference in the frequency of perfect theoretical knowledge between practitioners who had experience with EHS (9/36) and those who did not (12/48; P = 1). Practitioners who had experience with EHS had better optimal management knowledge than those who did not (61.1% vs.29.1%; P = .03). In practice, 21 (50%) cases had intrarectal temperature monitoring, and only 6 (14.3%) were immersed in cold water. Logistical challenges prevented optimal cooling methods in 29 (90.6%) cases. Concerning the other aspects of management, four (26.7%) practitioners recommended tympanic temperature measurement, two (20%) did not indicate immersion for cooling, and one (6.7%) administered paracetamol.



CONCLUSIONS: French military practitioners' theoretical knowledge of EHS is insufficient for a lethal pathology that is common in the military. Thus, improvements must be made in training and disseminating up-to-date knowledge. In practice, a lack of adequate logistics and the fact that first responders are rarely practitioners increase the suboptimal care of EHS. First responders should be equipped with valid and adapted protocols and adequate logistical means to manage this condition. By establishing a cohort of well-treated patients, we will be able to develop evidence-based recommendations for when to cease cooling and identify intrinsic susceptibility to EHS.

Language: en