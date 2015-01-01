Abstract

Challenges in participant recruitment and retention limit the effectiveness of hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIPs). This study aimed to determine if an outpatient violence intervention program (VIP) could be integrated into a trauma clinic and increase uptake of violence prevention services. Patients previously hospitalized for intent-to-harm being seen for outpatient follow-up were eligible. VIP counselors met with participants during their clinic visit, administered the survey, and offered violence prevention services (April to June 2019). Patients were followed for 6 months to assess involvement. The primary outcome of interest was long-term participation in the VIP, defined as uptake of services at 6 months, in comparison to inpatient recruitment. Out of 76 patients, 34 (44.7%) did not appear for their appointment. The remainder (n = 42) were offered participation in the study, of which 32 (76.2%) completed the survey. From the group offered VIP services, 57.1% expressed interest, and 5 (20.8%) ultimately took part yielding an overall participation rate of 11.9% at 6 months. The inpatient recruitment rate in 2019 was 2.4%. An outpatient VIP program can be integrated into a clinic setting but suffers from the same challenges faced by inpatient programs resulting in low rates of long-term participation in services. Although a high proportion of participants reported interest, actual engagement at 6 months was low. Reasons behind low participation in VIP services must be investigated.

