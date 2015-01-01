Abstract

The aim of this work is to propose methodology for estimations the characteristics of the radiation fields (and derived quantities from the field of dosimetry and radiation protection) in knowledge of a distribution of radionuclides released into the main production unit (or just a containment) area after a nuclear reactor accident. For such task stochastic Monte Carlo method has been chosen. Because of dimensions and thick shielding (concrete) barriers in the facility, application of the variance reduction techniques has been necessary. Monte Carlo code Monaco in sequence MAVRIC (from package SCALE 6.2.3) with variance reduction techniques using CADIS methodology has been employed for designing the proposed methodology. Procedure has been tested on a simulation model of a main production unit described by inspiration from the block of a nuclear power plant with a VVER-1000 reactor (installed in the Czech Republic, Central Europe).

