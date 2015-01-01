SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Marks ME, Flood WC, Kelley ME, Espeland MA, Miles CM, Powers AK, Whitlow CT, Maldjian JA, Stitzel JD, Urban JE. Sports (Basel) 2022; 10(8): e115.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/sports10080115

PMID

36006081

Abstract

This study evaluated head impact exposure (HIE) metrics in relation to individual-level determinants of HIE. Youth (n = 13) and high school (n = 21) football players were instrumented with the Head Impact Telemetry (HIT) system during one season. Players completed the Trait-Robustness of Self-Confidence Inventory (TROSCI), Sports Climate Questionnaire (SCQ), and Competitive Aggressiveness and Anger Scale (CAAS), measuring self-confidence, perceived coach support, and competitive aggressiveness, respectively. Relationships between HIE metrics (number of impacts, median and 95th percentile accelerations, and risk-weighted exposure (RWE)) and survey scores were evaluated using linear regression analysis. For middle school athletes, TROSCI scores were significantly negatively associated with the number of competition impacts and the mean number of impacts per player per competition. SCQ scores were significantly positively associated with median linear acceleration during practice. CAAS scores were not significantly associated with biomechanical metrics at either level of play. Perceived coach support and self-confidence might influence HIE among middle school football players. Football athletes' competitive aggressiveness may have less influence their HIE than other factors.

Keywords: American football


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; biomechanics; coach support; head acceleration; self-confidence

