Abstract

Ciguatera poisoning (CP) is one of the most common causes worldwide of marine poisoning associated with fish consumption from tropical areas. Its incidence is underreported. CP cases seem to increase with grouped cases reported during summer. Exposure to ciguatoxins, toxins responsible for CP with sodium-channel agonistic, voltage-gated potassium channel blocking, cholinergic, and adrenergic activities, may result in a large spectrum of manifestations. We aimed to describe the clinical characteristics, management, and outcome of CP in Martinique, French West Indies. We conducted an observational retrospective single-center study during six years (October 2012 to September 2018) including all CP patients managed by the prehospital medical services, admitted to the university hospital emergency department, or declared to the regional health agency. A total of 149 CP patients (81 females/63 males; median age, 46 years (interquartile range, 34-61)) were included. Acute features consisted in general (91%; mainly, myalgia pruritus, and asthenia), gastrointestinal (90%; mainly diarrhea, abdominal pain, and nausea), neurological (72%; mainly, paresthesia, dysgeusia, and impairment of hot/cold feeling), and cardiovascular manifestations (22%; bradycardia, hypotension, and heart conduction disorders). Management was supportive. No patient died but symptoms persisted in 40% of the 77 patients with follow-up at day 15. CP was mainly attributed to the ingestion of trevallies (59%), snappers (13%), and king mackerels (8%) with collective contaminations (71%). Unusual fish (tuna, salmon, and spider conchs) were suspected in rare cases. Ingestion of trevallies was associated with significantly higher persistent symptoms (odds ratio, 3.00; 95% confidence interval, (1.20-8.00); p = 0.03). CP incidence was 0.67 cases per 10,000 patient-years in Martinique over the study period. To conclude, CP represents an increasing public health issue in Martinique, as is the case in other Caribbean islands. Patients present usual but possibly life-threatening features. Outcome is excellent despite frequently prolonged manifestations.

