Abstract

Ipsilateral humerus and forearm fractures, or 'floating elbow,' are high-energy injuries, uncommon in children and usually due to falls or motor vehicle accidents. Early models of washing machines were associated with various reports of upper extremity injuries in children, mostly occurring when the child attempted to remove clothes from a spinning machine. Some of these accidents resulted in serious injuries, including amputation, but have become considerably less common with the introduction of improved safety features in modern appliances. We describe the successful management of a child with multiple complex upper limb fractures caused by a modern washing machine.

