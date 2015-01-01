|
Citation
|
Schoen SA, Ferrari V, Valdez A. Children (Basel) 2022; 9(8): e1224.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36010114
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A developing area for therapy is teaching children to ride a bicycle. Little has been written about the effectiveness of these programs. This study explored outcomes from participation in a novel bicycle riding program for children with a wide array of developmental challenges.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social participation; developmental disabilities; motor coordination; sensory processing and integration; sensory-motor therapy