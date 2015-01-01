SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Adzrago D, Obekpa EO, Suragh TA, John ER, Yeh PG, Gallardo KR, Wilkerson JM. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 239: e109605.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2022.109605

36027671

BACKGROUND: Kratom, a psychoactive substance, use is an evolving research area that needs more studies to augment the limited literature. Our study examines the association between kratom use categories and mental health and substance use disorders in the U.S.

METHODS: We used the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health data (N = 32,893), a cross-sectional survey data, on the U.S. population aged 12 years or older. We used STATA/SE version 16 to perform a multinomial logistic regression analysis to assess our study aims.

RESULTS: Bisexuals, compared to heterosexuals, had higher risks of kratom use within the past 30 days (relative risk ratio [RRR]= 2.47, 95% CI= 1.07, 5.71). Major depressive episode was positively associated with kratom use more than 30 days ago (RRR= 2.04, 95% CI= 1.24, 3.34). This association was also observed for mild (RRR= 2.04, 95% CI= 1.38, 3.02), moderate (RRR= 2.25, 95% CI= 1.13, 4.51), or severe alcohol use disorder (RRR= 1.88, 95% CI= 1.05, 3.36); and mild (RRR= 1.98, 95% CI= 1.27, 3.11), moderate (RRR= 2.38, 95% CI= 1.27, 4.45), or severe marijuana use disorder (RRR= 2.13, 95% CI= 1.02, 4.47). Illicit drug other than marijuana use disorder was associated positively with kratom use more than 30 days ago (RRR= 2.81, 95% CI= 1.85, 4.26) and kratom use within the past 30 days (RRR= 5.48, 95% CI= 1.50, 20.02).

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggested that identifying as bisexual, experiencing depression, alcohol use disorder, or illicit drug use disorder increased the risks of kratom use. There is a need to consider mental health and substance use disorders and sexual identity in kratom use interventions and policies geared toward reducing or preventing kratom use.


Language: en

COVID-19 pandemic; Substance use disorder; Kratom; Mental health disorder; Sexual identity

