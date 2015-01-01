Abstract

This study aimed to assess and compare the influence of alcohol intake and cannabis smoking on different visual functions. A total of 64 young and healthy volunteers took part in the study. All undertook several randomised experimental sessions in which different visual functions, namely distance stereopsis, retinal straylight, visual discrimination capacity, and contrast sensitivity, were tested. Cannabis smokers (N = 30) took a baseline session and a session after smoking a cannabis cigarette, whereas alcohol users (N = 34) underwent a baseline session, a session after a low alcohol intake (Alcohol 1), and a session after a moderate to high alcohol intake (Alcohol 2). All visual functions were impaired by cannabis and alcohol use, particularly for the Cannabis and Alcohol 2 groups. The deterioration of all visual variables was higher for the Alcohol 2 than for the Alcohol 1 and Cannabis groups, except for retinal straylight, the deterioration of which was equal for the Cannabis group, and distant stereopsis, which was more impaired for the Cannabis group. The Alcohol 2 group experienced the most impairing conditions, although very similar to the cannabis group, and that factors other than the experimental conditions, such as sex and age, also influenced these visual changes. Alcohol and cannabis use clearly impair vision. The deterioration caused by cannabis is similar to, but slightly lower than, that produced by a moderate to high alcohol intake, with the experimental conditions, sex and age all having an impact on the variability of visual deterioration.

Language: en