|
Citation
|
Sallis JF, Carlson JA, Ortega A, Allison MA, Geremia CM, Sotres-Alvarez D, Jankowska MM, Mooney SJ, Chambers EC, Hanna DB, Perreira KM, Daviglus ML, Gallo LC. Health Place 2022; 77: e102857.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36027739
|
Abstract
|
We examined associations of micro-scale environment attributes (e.g., sidewalks, street crossings) with three physical activity (PA) measures among Hispanic/Latino adults (n = 1776) living in San Diego County, CA. Systematic observation was used to quantify micro-scale environment attributes near each participant's home. Total PA was assessed with accelerometers, and PA for transportation and recreation were assessed by validated self-report. Although several statistically significant interactions between individual and neighborhood characteristics were identified, there was little evidence micro-scale attributes were related to PA. An important limitation was restricted environmental variability for this sample which lived in a small area of a single county.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Exercise; Built environment; Sidewalks; Walkability; Health disparities