Purola L, Kavola H, Vuola J. Inj. Epidemiol. 2022; 9(1): e228.
PMID
36028913
BACKGROUND: This study comprises all hospitalized work-related burn injuries in one country during 2011-2015. The purpose was to describe demographics, causes and risk factors of occupational burn injuries with special focus on the outcome of return to work. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This is a retrospective study on two data sources of which Finnish Workers' Compensation Center's (FWCC) register includes all work-related burn cases at a given time. Additional data have been obtained from those patients, who were referred to the National Burn Centre (NBC) during the same time according to the Emergency Management of Severe Burns (EMSB) criteria. We compare demographics, injury mechanisms and general burn data of these two patient groups.
Burn injury; Insurance; Occupational; Return to work; Work-related