Abstract

The design hourly volume (DHV) of traffic based on the 30th highest hourly volume (30 HV) of the year has been widely applied in expressway design in various countries to balance the benefit and economy of expressway engineering. However, this design method has barely changed since it was first adopted in China, which may be contrary to the rapidly changing traffic macroenvironment. In this study, annual hourly traffic volume (HV) data pertaining to expressways in East China, Southwest China and Northwest China were collected. Based on the descending order of the obtained HV and HV factor data, the distribution patterns of the traffic demand throughout the year and peak hours were analyzed. The distribution characteristics of the HV, typicality of 30 HV and applicability of the DHV factor were investigated. It was found that severe polarization occurred in the HV distribution in China. The actual 30 HV factor is more than 0.5 times the recommended value in the specification. Continued use of the current DHV would result in more than 200 h of inefficient travel time, 5.7 times more than expected, with the DHV factor is currently no longer applicable in China. Furthermore, the annual 30 HV value loses its typical status. Depending on the level of local economic development, using 10 HV factor or 80 HV factor as the new DHV factor can better alleviate the congestion problem. This study determines the reasons for the widespread congestion issues in China from the perspective of expressway design, which is beneficial to adjust the basis of expressway design in China.

