|
Citation
|
Dion J, Hamel C, Clermont C, Blackburn M, Hébert M, Paquette L, Lalande D, Bergeron S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(16): e10172.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36011806
|
Abstract
|
Adolescents may be particularly vulnerable to the negative impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, given their increased socialization needs during this developmental period. This prospective study examined the potential changes in adolescents' well-being from before to during the pandemic, and the moderating role of a history of child maltreatment (CM), COVID-19-related distress, and gender among 1,802 adolescents (55.5% participants identified as boy, 42.2% as girl, and 1.5% as nonbinary; M(age) 14.74 years). Another aim was to determine whether COVID-19-related distress mediated the relationship between CM and well-being.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; depression; anxiety; self-esteem; child abuse and neglect; conduct disorder; COVID-19 stress; life satisfaction; longitudinal design; psychological adaptation