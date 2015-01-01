|
Jørgensen K, Hansen M, Karlsson B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(16): e10294.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36011927
INTRODUCTION: Recovery-oriented practices have become a means of promoting user recovery during hospitalisation, but we do not know much about the concrete means of practicing recovery-orientation for the most vulnerable users with serious mental difficulty and substance use. AIMS: We investigated the concrete means of practicing recovery-orientation in care work and the elements, dimensions, outcomes, or steps of it in a special department of mental health centres.
recovery; connectedness; hope; inpatients; mental health services; person-centred care; relationships; user involvement