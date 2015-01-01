Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study assessed the physical efficiency and the risk of fall in hypertense elderly people. DESIGN AND METHOD: 25 women (mean age 76 + 5) and 12 men (mean age 75 + 3) with a history of Hypertension and already under specific treatment have been included opposed to a non-hypertense control group (23 women mean age 76 + 2 anni;12 men mean age 78 + 5). The design of the study included: 1) Clinical Measurement of Blood Pressure (MBP); 2) Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB); 3) Tinetti balance and gait Scale (TS).



RESULTS: Among hypertense subjects 7 women and 4 men had a mean 24 + 4 Tinetti score showing a low risk of fall; 8 women and 6 men had a mean 14 + 5 score indicating a high risk of fall. 6 women and 5 men in the control group scored 25 + 3 showing a low risk of fall, while 3 women and 3 men scored average 16 + 3 showing a high risk of fall. Those hypertense subjects whose Tinetti score indicated a high risk of fall also showed significant relations between risk of fall and physical efficiency (p < 0.01) while the control group did not show a relevant connection. Hypertense patients who were also diagnosed a reduced efficiency through a mean score 6 at the SPPB in 89% cases scored an average value 12 at the TS, therefore showing a risk of fall. To improve the physical efficiency in the eldest with a high risk of fall we also proposed an occupational therapy home programme.



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows a significant connection among hypertension and reduced physical efficiency. Therefore the evaluation of people affected by hypertension and with a high risk of fall is relevant and we strongly recommend the prevention of this risk at home via an occupational therapy programme.

