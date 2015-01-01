Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Canada legalized recreational cannabis in October 2018. Cannabis is increasingly available in numerous forms-especially edibles-that make children vulnerable to unintentional intoxication. We sought to: determine the frequency of visits due to cannabis intoxication pre- and post-legalization; characterize the clinical features and circumstances of cannabis intoxication in the paediatric population; and create greater awareness among healthcare providers about this issue.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective chart review of Emergency Department visits at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (Ottawa, ON) between March 2013 and September 2020. Inclusion criteria were: age <18 years; unintentional cannabis ingestion, identified by ICD-10 codes T40.7 and X42. We assessed basic demographics, clinical signs and symptoms, exposure details, investigations, and patient disposition.



RESULTS: A total of 37 patients (22 male) met inclusion criteria, mean age 5.9±3.8 years. Most visits (32; 86%) occurred in the 2-year period after legalization. Altered levels of consciousness, lethargy/somnolence, tachycardia, and vomiting were the most common presenting signs and symptoms. The majority of exposures were to edibles (28; 76%) in the home setting (30; 81%). Poison control and child protective services were involved in 19 (51%) and 22 (59%) of cases, respectively. Twelve patients (32%) required admission to the hospital, the majority of whom stayed <24 h.



CONCLUSIONS: Our data confirm increased paediatric hospital visits related to unintentional cannabis exposures post-legalization. Consideration of this clinical presentation is critical for acute care providers. Advocacy for safe storage strategies and appropriate enforcement of marketing/packaging legislation are imperative for public health policymakers.

