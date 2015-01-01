Abstract

A common cause of vehicle crashes on urban expressways lies in the unsafe behaviors of drivers. This study focused on analyzing the influence of various unsafe behaviors on crash duration. Based on actual video image of vehicle crashes, 14 unsafe behaviors were identified for the analysis of crashes on urban expressways. Using the correspondence analysis method, the correlation among unsafe behaviors and collision types was obtained. Nonparametric survival analysis was then presented to obtain the survival rate curves of sideswipe crashes and rear-end crashes. Finally, parametric survival analysis method can get the influence of unsafe behaviors on crash duration. The survival rate of any time was quantified through the reasoning of key unsafe behaviors for different types of crashes. The results show that there were striking differences in the duration among different types of crashes. The unsafe behaviors had a significant impact on duration for different types of crashes. This study focused on the duration under the influence of unsafe behaviors before the crash, and the results provide valuable information to prevent crashes, which can improve traffic safety.

Language: en