Abstract

In view of the risk of collision with humans or equipment arising from a lack of protection in the operation process of combined support and anchor equipment on the heading face, this paper designs a safety interlock system for combined support and anchor equipment. Firstly, a mathematical model of hydraulic power system control and a valve control system based on feedforward-feedback optimization were established according to the power demand of the combined support and anchor equipment. Secondly, according to the reliability indexes of the safety interlock system, corresponding sensor, logic control and execution modules were designed. Ultrasonic sensor groups were arranged at the key positions of the combined support and anchor equipment to capture the position information in real time when the equipment was moving. Thus, the pump-valve hydraulic system was controlled through closed-loop feedback. The experimental results show that the safety interlock system of the combined support and anchor equipment can adjust the revolving speed of the permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) in real time according to the distance from the obstacle, so as to control the pump outlet flow, and then perform interlocking safety control of the hydraulic cylinder's movement speed. The system can effectively prevent damage to the surrounding equipment or personnel arising from equipment malfunction.

