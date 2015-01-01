SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang P, Su G, Yang W, Jing P. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(16): e6058.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s22166058

PMID

36015820

Abstract

In view of the risk of collision with humans or equipment arising from a lack of protection in the operation process of combined support and anchor equipment on the heading face, this paper designs a safety interlock system for combined support and anchor equipment. Firstly, a mathematical model of hydraulic power system control and a valve control system based on feedforward-feedback optimization were established according to the power demand of the combined support and anchor equipment. Secondly, according to the reliability indexes of the safety interlock system, corresponding sensor, logic control and execution modules were designed. Ultrasonic sensor groups were arranged at the key positions of the combined support and anchor equipment to capture the position information in real time when the equipment was moving. Thus, the pump-valve hydraulic system was controlled through closed-loop feedback. The experimental results show that the safety interlock system of the combined support and anchor equipment can adjust the revolving speed of the permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) in real time according to the distance from the obstacle, so as to control the pump outlet flow, and then perform interlocking safety control of the hydraulic cylinder's movement speed. The system can effectively prevent damage to the surrounding equipment or personnel arising from equipment malfunction.


Language: en

Keywords

combined support and anchor equipment; feedback control; safety interlock control; safety interlock system

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print