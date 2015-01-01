Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Safely negotiating curves with a powered-two-wheeler (PTW) requires a high level of skill, and a significant proportion of PTW crashes have a curve involvement. This study aimed to estimate the applicability, potential benefits and feasibility of novel Motorcycle Curve Assist (MCA). The system is designed to operate an emergency control of the speed of a motorcycle approaching a bend at an inappropriate speed.



METHODS: First, the MCA system intervention was defined. Second, the applicability of the system and an estimate of its potential benefits was performed based on a PTW crash database. Motorcyclists' injury risk estimates, MCA working parameters and timing of intervention were employed to estimate the potential injury reduction of applicable crash types. Third, a field test campaign involving 29 common riders as participants was conducted to investigate the real-world applicability and acceptability among end-users of the system deployment in one relevant riding condition adopting a range of parameters of intervention.



RESULTS: In the crash database, 23% of cases had curve involvement and after detailed analysis, 14% resulted to be suitable for MCA (60% of cases with curve involvement). The potential relative injury risk reduction considering only the benefits due to crash speed reduction ranged from 3-9% for MAIS2+ to 9-27% for MAIS3+ injuries. Field tests were performed in corners approached at an average speed of 28.7 km/h and an average lean angle of 20°. The system provided a mean deceleration of 0.33 g reached with a fade-in jerk of 1.73 g/s, for an average total duration of 0.59 s. For the field test component, participants reported good controllability of the system, with no incipient loss of control recorded nor reported by participants.



CONCLUSIONS: The proposed approach for MCA implementation showed considerable potential benefits in terms of injury reduction. The intervention with the defined working parameters was considered feasible by a sample of end-users. When integrated with an intervention logic capable of predicting emergency situations while approaching curves, MCA will be a technology capable of assisting PTW riders in conditions where other available active safety systems do not.

Language: en