Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This paper characterizes the actions of pedestrian-driver dyads by examining their interdependence across intersection types (e.g., zebra crossings, stop signs). Additionally, the analysis of interdependence captures other external factors, such as other vehicles or pedestrians, that may influence the interaction.



METHODS: A 228 epoch vehicle-pedestrian interaction dataset was extracted from a large naturalistic driving data collection effort, which included vehicle, pedestrian, and contextual information (e.g., intersection type, jaywalking, vehicle maneuver, and lead vehicle presence). An expanded Actor-Partner Interdependence Model (APIM) was used to analyze driver-pedestrian dyads using driver and pedestrian standard deviations of velocity as the independent variables and wait times as dependent variables. APIM structural equation models were augmented to include driver effects (i.e., lead vehicle and maneuver type) and pedestrian effects (i.e., lead pedestrian, crossing group size, crossing direction).



RESULTS: The level of protection afforded by an intersection had an effect on the extent of driver-pedestrian dyadic behavior. Interactions in undesignated crossings (i.e., jaywalking) were associated with interdependent behavior whereas interactions in designated crossings (i.e., crosswalks and parking lots) showed a partner effect on the driver's wait time but no significant corresponding partner effect on the pedestrian. Finally, protected intersection interactions (i.e., traffic lights and stop signs) demonstrated no significant partner effects.



CONCLUSIONS: The difference in behavior patterns associated with the intersection type and level of protection shows that context can mediate the level of negotiation required between drivers and pedestrians. These findings inform how context and driver-pedestrian interactions should be incorporated in future modeling efforts which may, ultimately, support design of automated systems that are able to interact more safely, efficiently, and socially.

