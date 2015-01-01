|
Stanek KA, Fox KA, Telep CW, Trinkner R. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
36017546
Abstract
Sexual assaults are underreported to the police, even though this crime affects one in four college women. Using a vignette design, this study fills a gap in the literature by examining the influence of prior police perceptions, procedurally unjust treatment, and the sex of the responding officer on college women's likelihood to report sexual assault.
gender; victimization; sexual assault; police; procedural justice