Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning can cause serious neurological sequelae. However, there is neither effective treatment strategy nor reliable indicators to determine the prognosis of patients with CO poisoning. The present study aimed to observe the changes of neurological function score, disease severity score, cerebral oxygen utilization (O(2)UCc), bispectral (BIS) index and neuron-specific enolase (NSE) concentration, and to elucidate the clinical significance of these potential indicators and the neuroprotective effect of mild hypothermia on brain injury in patients with severe acute CO poisoning.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 277 patients with acute severe CO poisoning from 2013 to 2018 were enrolled in our hospital. Patients were divided into three groups according to their body temperature on the day of admission and their willingness to treat: a fever group (n = 78), a normal temperature group (NT group, n = 113), and a mild hypothermia group (MH group, n = 86). All patients were given hyperbaric oxygen therapy, while those in the MH group received additional mild hypothermia treatment. The severity of the disease, the neurobehavioral status, the incidence of delayed encephalopathy after acute carbon monoxide poisoning (DEACMP), and other indicators including BIS, O(2)UCc, NSE were further evaluated in all patients at given time-points.



RESULTS: Mild hypothermia therapy improved the prognosis of patients with CO poisoning, significantly decreased the value of O(2)UCc and NSE, and up-regulated BIS. The incidence of DEACMP at 6 months was 27% in the fever group, 23% in the NT group, and 8% in the MH group. The values of Glasgow-Pittsburgh coma scale (G-P score), BIS index and NSE were closely related to the occurrence of DEACMP, the cutoff values were 12.41, 52.17 and 35.20 ng/mL, and the sensitivity and specificity were 79.3%, 77.6%, 79.3% and 67.6%, 89.5%, 88.6% in the receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC), respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Early mild hypothermia treatment could significantly reduce the severity of brain injury after CO poisoning, and might be further popularized in clinic. G-P scores, NSE and BIS index can be regarded as the prediction indicators in the occurrence and development of DEACMP. CLINICAL TRIAL REGISTRATION: The study protocol was granted from Qingdao University Research Ethics Committee (Clinical trial registry and ethical approval number: QD81571283).

