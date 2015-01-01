Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to compare patients with traumatic pelvic ring injuries sustained in road and mountain bicycling accidents to evaluate for differences in injury types and hospital courses.



METHODS: A retrospective review of 60 patients presenting with pelvic ring injuries after road (n = 46) and mountain (n = 14) bicycling accidents was performed to compare patient/injury characteristics and hospital course.



RESULTS: LC1 injuries were the most common pelvic ring injury (n = 31, 51.7%), 38.7% (n = 12) of which were considered unstable, followed by isolated iliac wing (n = 11, 18.3%), pubic rami (n = 6, 10.0%), and sacral fractures (n = 6, 10.0%). Hospital admission was required for 41 (68.3%) patients. The median hospital LOS was 4 days (IQR 2-9) and 12 (20%) patients received operative treatment. Patients in road versus mountain bicycling accidents were more likely to be older tobacco users and were similar in sex, body mass index, and injury severity score. Road bicycling resulted in more LC1 injuries (58.7% vs 28.6%, p = 0.04), while mountain bicycling resulted in more iliac wing fractures (42.9% vs. 10.9%, p = 0.01). Road cycling injuries required more days in the hospital to clear PT (median difference 2, CI 0-4, p = 0.04) and had longer hospital stays (median difference 2, CI 0-6, p = 0.02) but had no difference in the rate of admission, operative intervention, or discharge to rehabilitation facilities.



CONCLUSION: The majority of pelvic ring injuries from road and mountain bicycling accidents were LC1 injuries that were frequently unstable and often required hospital admission and operative fixation.

