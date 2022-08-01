Abstract

BACKGROUND: Electrical injuries follow a specific pathophysiology and may progressively damage both skin and deeper tissues, frequently ending in amputations. Type and timing of soft tissue reconstruction after electrical burns is crucial for proper outcome. The aim of this study was to assess surgical management and outcome of patients with electrical injuries treated at the Zurich Burn Center over the last 15 years, with emphasis on risk factors for amputation and reconstructive strategy.



METHODS: Patient charts were reviewed retrospectively to identify cases admitted at the Zurich Burns Center (2005-2019). Patient characteristics and surgical management, with a special focus on amputations, reconstruction and outcome were analyzed and risk factors for amputation were assessed.



RESULTS: Eighty-nine patients were identified and a total of 522 operations were performed. Escharotomy and fasciotomies were performed in 40.5% and 24.7% of cases, respectively, mainly at admission. The total amputation rate was 13.5% (23 amputations, 12 patients). Development of compartment syndrome, rhabdomyolysis, high myoglobin and CK blood levels, kidney failure, sepsis and respiratory complications during the course were related to higher risk of amputation (p < 0.001). Sixty-six flap-based reconstructions were performed (25% cases): 49 loco-regional flaps, 3 distant pedicled flaps, 14 free flaps. Two flaps were lost (flap failure rate 14%). Both flap losses occurred in cases of early reconstruction (within 5-21 days).



CONCLUSIONS: Electrical injuries are still cause of elevated morbidity and mortality, with high amputation rate. Predictors for amputation can support physicians in the surgical care and decision-making. Reconstruction remains challenging in this type of injury: the surgical management with early decompression, serial necrectomies and delayed early reconstruction remains the procedure of choice at our unit.

