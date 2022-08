Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Motor-vehicle crashes at signalized intersections are a significant traffic safety problem. To address this problem, many Asian cities have installed signal countdown displays at signalized intersections, aiming to assist drivers to make correct decisions in response to traffic signals.



METHOD: In this study, we assessed the short-term and long-term effects of green signal countdown timers (GSCTs) on road safety, using a combination of driving simulator experiments and naturalistic observations.



RESULTS: In our driving simulator experiments, 80 participants drove at 50 km/h in scenarios in which a car either approached a signalized intersection alone or following another car. In naturalistic observations, short-term (1-week) and long-term (1-year) intersection safety in the presence and absence of GSCTs were compared. These observations revealed that GSCTs reduced the number of red-light-running violations over the short term, but not over the long term. In fact, GSCTs appeared to lead to an overall increase in rear-end crash risk at intersections, as their presence resulted in drivers exhibiting more sudden acceleration and braking, and altered intersection-crossing speeds and patterns.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that GSCTs worsen safety at signalized intersections, and thus their removal should be considered.

Language: en