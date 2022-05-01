|
Citation
|
Gernand JM. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 144-150.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36031241
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: A 2018 change to the California building code mandates that new residential construction in the state include rooftop solar photovoltaic power systems beginning in 2020. As residential construction (especially work on rooftops) is among the more dangerous occupations in the United States, this paper seeks to quantify the increased risks to workers as a result of this mandate.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Occupational safety; Incident rates; Rooftop solar; Solar energy