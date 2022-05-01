|
Choi B, Lee SH. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 194-206.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36031247
INTRODUCTION: Safety participation has gained increasing attention as an important dimension of workers' safety behaviors. Although previous studies attempted to identify factors affecting workers' safety participation, only a few studies paid attention to the psychological mechanisms behind it. Therefore, this study aimed to develop and test a research model that explains how management factors are implicated in workers' safety participation. Specifically, this study focused on project-based organizations (e.g., construction projects) because employee psychological mechanisms may have a unique nature in such transient employment.
Safety participation; Communication climate; Construction safety; Project identification; Psychological mechanism; Transformational leadership