Dadashova B, Park ES, Mousavi SM, Dai B, Sanders R. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 221-232.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36031249
INTRODUCTION: Physical activity associated with active transport modes such as bicycling has major health benefits and can help to reduce health concerns related to sedentary lifestyles, such as cardiovascular disease, Type II diabetes, and obesity, as well as risks of colon and breast cancer, high blood pressure, lipid disorders, osteoporosis, depression, and anxiety. However, as a vulnerable user group, bicyclists experience negative health impacts of transportation policies and infrastructure, such as traffic crashes and exposure to air and noise pollution that is disproportionately distributed within low-income and underserved areas.
Language: en
Active transport; Bicyclist crashes; Bivariate Bayesian copulas; Equity