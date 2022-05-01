Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Physical activity associated with active transport modes such as bicycling has major health benefits and can help to reduce health concerns related to sedentary lifestyles, such as cardiovascular disease, Type II diabetes, and obesity, as well as risks of colon and breast cancer, high blood pressure, lipid disorders, osteoporosis, depression, and anxiety. However, as a vulnerable user group, bicyclists experience negative health impacts of transportation policies and infrastructure, such as traffic crashes and exposure to air and noise pollution that is disproportionately distributed within low-income and underserved areas.



METHOD: This study used aggregated (block-group) bicyclist crash data from Harris County, Texas, to analyze how various equity measures are associated with both fatal and injury (FI) and no injury (property damage only) bicyclist crashes that occurred from 2010 to 2017. We used Bayesian bivariate copula-based random effects regression analysis to evaluate these associations. In contrast to more traditional univariate analysis, this novel methodology can consider the effects of factors of interest across different severity levels or crash types to fully understand their effects and how they may differ across categories.



RESULTS: The analysis results indicate that the bicyclist exposure, vehicle exposure, population demographics, population density, the percentage of African-Americans, and households below the poverty level are associated with both FI and PDO bicyclist crashes.



CONCLUSIONS: Although more location and context-specific analyses are required, this study's overall results once again conform with the findings and assumptions in bicycling safety literature that the low-income and racially diverse communities are prone to experience more bicyclist crashes.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The findings of this study may have implications for future transportation and planning policies. These findings can be used to guide the policies and strategies targeting the elimination of inequity in transportation-related health concerns.

Language: en