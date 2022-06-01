Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study examined the contribution of psychological resilience on self-reported driving comfort, abilities, and restrictions, and on naturalistic driving (ND) behavior of older adults at two time points, five years apart (N = 111; Male: 65.8%, Mean age = 86.1 years).



METHOD: Participants from the Ozcandrive older driver cohort study completed a demographic questionnaire, functional assessments, psychosocial driving questionnaires, and a resilience scale. Participants' vehicles were equipped with a recording device to monitor driving behavior throughout the study. Over 1.7 million kilometers of ND data were analyzed.



RESULTS: There was a significant increase in resilience over time, and both self-reported and ND measures revealed reduced driving across five years. Hierarchical regression analyses using age, sex, driving exposure, functional measures, and resilience showed that adding resilience into the models at the final step resulted in statistically significant increases in the amount of variance explained for driving comfort during the day and night, perceived driving abilities, number of trips, trip distance, and proportion of night trips.



CONCLUSIONS: This research leveraged the longitudinal nature of the Ozcandrive study to provide the first insights into the role of resilience and ND. The observed patterns of reduced driving, captured by both subjective and objective measures, are suggestive of increased levels of self-regulation. As resilience is associated with adaptive coping skills, older adults with higher resilience may be able to more effectively engage in appropriate coping behaviors with regard to driving behavior, safety, and mobility.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Effective methods of increasing resilience in the context of driving is worthy of future research as it will provide valuable information about how older drivers navigate the process of aging as it relates to driving and may assist stakeholders in developing suitable measures to support older driver safety.

