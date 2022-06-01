Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The existing selection of driving distraction recognition methods is based on a specific research perspective and does not provide comprehensive information on the entire field of view.



METHOD: We conducted a systematic review of previous studies, aiming to come up with appropriate research methods to identify the driver's distraction state. First, this article selects four sets of search keywords related to driving distraction discrimination from five databases (Web of Science, ScienceDirect, Springer Link, IEEE, and TRID) and identifies 1,620 peer-reviewed documents from 2000 to 2020; these 1,620 documents underwent bibliographic analysis and co-occurrence network analysis. The co-occurrence coupling relationship is analyzed from the aspects of time, country, publication, author and keywords. Second, 37 papers published were screened, and the driving distraction recognition methods proposed by these 37 papers were summarized and analyzed.



RESULTS: The results show that this field has been prevalent since 2013; countries such as the United States, Britain, Germany, Australia, China, and Canada are in the forefront of research in this field, and the cooperation between related countries is relatively close. The cooperation between authors is characterized by aggregation, and the mobile phone as the main keyword is almost connected to other keyword nodes; the recognition model of deep learning algorithm based on video surveillance data sources has become the mainstream hot spot distraction recognition method. The recognition model of machine learning algorithm based on vehicle dynamics data, driver physiology, and eye movement data sources has specific advantages and disadvantages. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The results can help people to understand the current situation of driving distraction comprehensively and systematically, provide better theoretical support for researchers to choose the subsequent driving distraction recognition model, and provide research direction for driving distraction recognition in the future.

